Symmetry Partners LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,999,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,420,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.77. The company had a trading volume of 81,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.