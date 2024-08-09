Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exchange Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,403. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

