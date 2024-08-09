Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $268.85. The company had a trading volume of 415,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $277.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.19 and a 200 day moving average of $256.05. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

