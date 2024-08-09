Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Fortinet by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.54. 3,449,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

