Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 3,168 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 272,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

