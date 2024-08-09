Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Announces Earnings Results

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

SGRY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $29.85. 188,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.78. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $37.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

