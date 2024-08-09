Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Superior Group of Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.730-0.790 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 5.7 %

SGC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.55. 202,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

