Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.8 %

SMCI stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $505.86. 4,811,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $792.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $834.04. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Bank of America cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $911.85.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

