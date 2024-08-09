Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. 7,316,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,508,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,913,904.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,913,904.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $710,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,210,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,968.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

