Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Summit Materials

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after acquiring an additional 262,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,837,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,871,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,777,000 after buying an additional 1,137,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,324,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,294,000 after buying an additional 64,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,669,000 after buying an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

