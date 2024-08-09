Sui Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Sui coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $393.08 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,086,127 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,596,086,126.6588883 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.83917141 USD and is up 28.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $375,869,852.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

