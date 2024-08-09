StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Down 20%

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) fell 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 226,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 201,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

StrikePoint Gold Trading Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

About StrikePoint Gold

(Get Free Report)

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StrikePoint Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikePoint Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.