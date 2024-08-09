Stride (STRD) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week

Stride (STRD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Stride has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stride has a market capitalization of $65.64 million and approximately $97,285.38 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stride token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stride

Stride was first traded on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.76125425 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $88,711.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

