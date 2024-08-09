Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SKYY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.90. The company had a trading volume of 68,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,996. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

