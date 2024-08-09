Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,785,295. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

