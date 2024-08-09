StockNews.com Upgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

NYSE BIP opened at $30.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $33.52.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 522.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after buying an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $5,330,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,322,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

