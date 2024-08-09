StockNews.com Lowers Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRLB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRLB

Proto Labs Price Performance

NYSE PRLB opened at $28.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.21 million, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3,795.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.