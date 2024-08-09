StockNews.com Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Sell

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Nevro stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 1,935,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1,788.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Nevro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

