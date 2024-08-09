StockNews.com Lowers Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Buy

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,050,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $385.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

