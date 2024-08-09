StockNews.com Lowers iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Sell

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday.

iRobot Trading Down 16.6 %

IRBT stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. 1,993,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. iRobot has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.73 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 99.56%. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter worth about $4,083,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in iRobot by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 684,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 234,397 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 209,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $6,623,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter worth about $1,277,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

