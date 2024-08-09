StockNews.com Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.

Invesco Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,188,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,292. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 5.80. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.33%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

