StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider's stock.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

HomeStreet Price Performance

Shares of HMST opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $272.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 69,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

