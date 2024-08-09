StockNews.com Downgrades Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BZH. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $866.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,403,000 after purchasing an additional 958,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $24,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,677,000 after acquiring an additional 521,596 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,411,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,137,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

