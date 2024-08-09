StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RIBT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 32,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 470.52% and a negative net margin of 76.22%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.