StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NTZ opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

