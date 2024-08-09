Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $95.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

