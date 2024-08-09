Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Sells C$80,200.00 in Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$80,200.00.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAY.A traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.99. 18,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAY.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.83.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

