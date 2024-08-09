Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,550.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTD. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,343.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,395.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,409.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,332.22. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 144.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

