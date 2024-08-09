STERIS (NYSE:STE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. STERIS updated its FY25 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.050-9.250 EPS.

STERIS Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of STE stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.98. 421,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.88. STERIS has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $243.37.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STERIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.