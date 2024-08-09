Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Stelco Stock Performance
Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.
Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$771.42 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stelco
Stelco Company Profile
Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stelco
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why Analysts Still Predict Double-Digit Upside for Mosaic Stock
- Stock Average Calculator
- Novo Nordisk’s Shares Go on a Rollercoaster Ride After Earnings
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.