Steem Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Steem has a market capitalization of $78.01 million and $25.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,223.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.91 or 0.00583231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00098945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00032055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.00 or 0.00255530 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071131 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 468,485,939 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

