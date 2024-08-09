Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Issues Earnings Results

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Star had a negative net margin of 67.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter.

Star Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STHO opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. Star has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

Institutional Trading of Star

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STHO. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Star by 2,106.2% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,319,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after buying an additional 1,259,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Star by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 910,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 244,256 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Star by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 599,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Star by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

