Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $88.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.5 %

SWK opened at $94.44 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $108.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -469.56%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 485,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,813,000 after buying an additional 95,050 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

