Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

SPB stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 191,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,111. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.97.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $237,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $252,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

