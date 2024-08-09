SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Holdings Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.

SPTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 36,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,880. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

