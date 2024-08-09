SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,790,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 3,116,856 shares.The stock last traded at $34.61 and had previously closed at $34.57.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

