SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $162,000.

NYSEARCA HYMB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.82. 930,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $26.21.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

