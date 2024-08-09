SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,347,000. Finally, Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,306,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $99.22. 17,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,731. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

