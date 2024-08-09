Sovryn Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sovryn has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Sovryn has a market cap of $8.33 million and $111,561.02 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 64,173,945.01325075 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.40464602 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $30,236.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

