SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOPH

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

SOPH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 37,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 102.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 111.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 203,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.