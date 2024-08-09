Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,208,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sonos

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $665,271.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $407,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,857 shares of company stock worth $1,597,178. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,251,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,627,000 after acquiring an additional 163,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,963,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after acquiring an additional 221,875 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 10.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,890,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,098,000 after buying an additional 266,748 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 8.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,689,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 212,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sonos by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,659,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

