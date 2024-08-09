Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Price Up 5% After Earnings Beat

Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $62.21 and last traded at $61.62. Approximately 171,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,164,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.66.

The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solventum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Solventum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.09.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

