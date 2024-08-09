SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.59. 4,349,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 46,847,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 30,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 30,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,632,000 after buying an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after acquiring an additional 690,638 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,349,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

