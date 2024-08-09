Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Trading Up 6.3%

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.32 and last traded at C$4.23. 199,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 116,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

SGD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowline Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 target price on Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Snowline Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$666.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

