Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.45 and last traded at $121.10. Approximately 1,746,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,426,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Snowflake Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average of $160.70.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 535,678 shares of company stock valued at $66,762,300. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

