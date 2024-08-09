Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.38 and last traded at $122.26. 570,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,401,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.70.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,678 shares of company stock valued at $66,762,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after buying an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

