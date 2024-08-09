Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £145 ($185.30) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.17) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.61) to GBX 1,381 ($17.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.97) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,956.20 ($50.56).

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,177.50 ($15.05) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,368.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.60. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 887 ($11.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,245.26 ($15.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,054.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,044.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,111.11%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

