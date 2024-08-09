Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.
Smith Micro Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.70. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $14.96.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software Company Profile
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.
