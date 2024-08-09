Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 413,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,629. The company has a market capitalization of $772.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

