SmarDex (SDEX) Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $88.94 million and $762,714.08 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,552,677,474 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,552,677,473.867619 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01024097 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $585,763.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

